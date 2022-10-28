In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Pan Eu Jin / 28 October 2022 12:35 pm / 0 comments

With automotive manufacturing still blighted by semiconductor chip shortages, one of the world’s largest automakers has gone back to basics to abate the matter. Toyota has announced that it would replace one of two electronic smart keys (key fobs) for new cars sold in Japan, with a mechanical key, in order to speed up new car deliveries.

“With the prolonged chip shortages, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers as quickly as possible,” according to Toyota in a statement.

The company also added that the second smart key will be handed over to customers as soon as it is ready. The provisional measure will apply to several models on sale in Japan including the new Crown, Camry, Prius, bZ4X, Harrier, C-HR, Alphard, Vellfire, Noah, Voxy, Land Cruiser, Prado and GranAce. The measure also applies to Lexus vehicles.

Toyota also announced recently that it will have to readjust its global production plans for November due to the prolonged parts shortage including semiconductor chips. The company’s planned production volume has been readjusted and is expected to be approximately 800,000 units.

This includes 250,000 units for Japan and 550,000 units for the global market. Toyota had initially planned for an average monthly production of 900,000 units between September to November. As a consequence, Toyota also pointed out that vehicle production is expected to fall short of the forecasted 9.7 million units for the calendar year.