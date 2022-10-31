Looking dimly upon actions by some motorcycle riders, Malaysian police remind them stunts such as riding “superman” style on the road will attract a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and a five year jail term. This was said on police social media saying the offence falls under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 covering reckless or dangerous driving.
“Stunt riding and “superman” is common amongst young riders on the road in search of thrills. Are they aware such actions not only endanger themselves but can affect other road users?” exhorted the post. The post further details anyone convicted of such an offence will be disqualified from holding or applying for a driving licence for a period of five years after conviction.
The “superman” riding style is where the rider lies prone on the seat of the motorcycle in order to improve aerodynamics and increase the maximum speed. Riding in such a manner decreases the rider’s view of the road ahead as well as control of the motorcycle.
Comments
So, the elephant in the room is:
How many have been charged in court and given the custodial sentence AND a fine as well? This stunt on public roads is not a new phenomena, is it? The law was enacted/amended in 1987…
Or are we just about making laws but not enforcing them?
Never seen.
Never caught.
Never convicted.
Laws no teeth as long as enforcers turn a blind eye.
Don’t just talk kosong here. Enforce it and show us you actually punished them.
This is how Malaysia works lah. this is because, the UMNO cronies are on these mat rempit side and Polis sometimes are too scared to take down these people.
Yes, even polis dare not touch the gangster mat rempit guys cause they are all supported by big UMNO kingpins.
Everytime they race and cause massive havoc for 5 to 6 hours, polis go to them gently and say, “abang abang, tolong jangan block jalan ini. Mintak ampun abang abang pemandu teksi, tolong sudi dan dipelawa lalu”
What so fun about superman style? I ride bikes for fun too, and I cannot brain doing superman for fun.
Want go fast buy faster bike lah, not enough money then work harder save more.
kenapa tak terus 5 tahun & 15k?
tak payah la hukum alang alang, nak hentikan semua ni kena tegas.
Stop subsidising RON95. Immediately no more superman!
If got no cheap fuel, how can I go rempit on my motor? Kau ni confirm PH supporter… gi berambus! #VoteForBN #MalaysiaBetterNation