In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 31 October 2022 11:59 am / 8 comments

Looking dimly upon actions by some motorcycle riders, Malaysian police remind them stunts such as riding “superman” style on the road will attract a fine of between RM5,000 and RM15,000, and a five year jail term. This was said on police social media saying the offence falls under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 covering reckless or dangerous driving.

“Stunt riding and “superman” is common amongst young riders on the road in search of thrills. Are they aware such actions not only endanger themselves but can affect other road users?” exhorted the post. The post further details anyone convicted of such an offence will be disqualified from holding or applying for a driving licence for a period of five years after conviction.

The “superman” riding style is where the rider lies prone on the seat of the motorcycle in order to improve aerodynamics and increase the maximum speed. Riding in such a manner decreases the rider’s view of the road ahead as well as control of the motorcycle.