In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 3 November 2022 1:18 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia, together with Northmont Capital has officiated a new 3S centre in Kuching, Sarawak. It’s strategically located in Petra Jaya and is easily accessible for those living in the north and south areas of the Sarawak River. To date, Honda Malaysia has 14 dealerships in the East Malaysia region.

With an investment of approximately RM15 million, the new 3S centre is built on a 4,711 sq metre (50,708 sq ft) land with a total build-up area of 2,339 sq metres (25,176 sq ft), making it the largest Honda 3S centre in Kuching.

The centre houses a total of 12 service bays, three general repair bays and one tyre service bay, with the capacity to service up to 50 cars per day. While that’s taking place, customers can kick back and enjoy the array of amenities provided. These include comfortable lounge areas, complimentary Wi-Fi services and a kid’s corner.

For added convenience, the new 3S centre also offers road tax and insurance coverage renewal services, car wash services, vehicle air-conditioning service, tyre alignment and balancing among others.

“This year, the East Malaysia region has contributed 5% to Honda Malaysia’s total sales from January to September. Out of the 5% sales contribution, Sarawak is the highest contributor with 3%. The City is the most sought-after model in Sarawak, contributing 22% to the state’s total sales. The all-new HR-V launched in July 2022 had also received overwhelming responses in Sarawak, with over 200 units sold in the state,” said Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura.

He added, “Honda Malaysia is also prioritising aftersales services to offer the best ownership experience. To date, Sarawak has recorded close to 40,000 service intakes, an increase of 17% from 2021”.

For service or other appointments, customers can contact Northmont Capital at 082-258 400, 082-258 500 or 082-251 900. The new 3S centre is located at Lot 13105, Sec 65, KTLD, Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub, 93050 Kuching, Sarawak.