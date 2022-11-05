In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 5 November 2022 1:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is happening right now at the Setia City Convention Centre, so head on over from 9am to 7pm this weekend (November 5 to 6). At ACE, which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, you’ll be able to test drive and purchase your ideal car, be it new or pre-owned, while also enjoying great deals on a wide range of vehicles from various brands.

The recently launched Toyota Veloz is one of the vehicles currently displayed at Toyota’s booth at ACE, and if you’re looking for a premium seven-seat MPV, it’s well worth checking out. With flexible seating arrangements, a capable powertrain and a full complement of active safety and driver assistance systems, the Veloz is an ideal choice for families of all sizes.

Joining the Veloz is the Corolla Cross Hybrid, which features a hybrid powertrain that delivers an impressive fuel consumption at 23.3 km/l and delivers a quieter driving experience compared to the 1.8L petrol variant.

Toyota’s hybrid technology has a proven track record when it comes to reliability. In a case study conducted in Singapore that examined hundreds of Prius cars introduced in 2016 to provide Grab services, there have been zero hybrid-related failures, with some cars clocking over 150,000 km of mileage. Toyota guarantees the Corolla Cross Hybrid’s battery for eight years with unlimited mileage, which can be extended by another two years.

Other Toyota vehicles on show at ACE are the Vios and Yaris, which are popular choices in the B-segment sedan and hatchback market. Both are available with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety features, including a pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane departure alert (LDA).

Despite their positioning in the line-up, the duo is not short of features, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support included on selected variants, along with leather upholstery and an Optitron instrument panel. For something sportier, there’s the Vios GR-S that gets a more distinctive exterior and sport-tuned suspension.

Besides checking out the cars on display, Attendees who register their interest at the Toyota booth at ACE will walk away with limited edition merchandise. If you’re looking to purchase a Toyota, cash rebates, free accessories on selected models worth up to RM4,000 and attractive financing with monthly instalment payments from as low as RM498 await you. A range of Extra Mile aftersales services available will also ensure your vehicle ownership journey is a hassle-free one.

Of course, we can’t forget the additional deals offered, as the first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation. There will also be Petron fuel vouchers worth RM50 each for the first 100 new car bookings.

myTukar will also be offering a RM1,000 worth of vouchers to the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car in one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

Confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

Toyota joins other several other brands at ACE, namely Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Mercedes-Benz (represented by Cycle & Carriage), Volvo (represented by Ingress Swede Automobile) as well as BMW and MINI (both represented by Wheelcorp Premium) will also be at the show.

So come on down to SCCC from 9am to 7pm from November 5-6 to check out what’s on show and the deals on offer. As always, you are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers that are strategically placed at locations at the event for the safety of attendees.

Understandably, there will be those among you who are unable to be physically present here in Setia Alam; worry not, for you will still be able to take advantage of the deals on offer for your car purchases this weekend. ACE 2022 is also online at acemalaysia.my, and best of all, you’ll get to take advantage of the same deals as those at SCCC.