5 November 2022

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), which is co-sponsored by Petron, Yinson GreenTech and myTukar, is where you can find the best deals on a wide range of vehicles from various brands. Ongoing from now until tomorrow (November 5-6), head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from 9am to 7pm to test drive and purchase or ideal new or pre-owned car.

Hyundai is one of several brands you’ll find at ACE, and the Korean carmaker is presenting the new Staria 10-seater. Powered by a capable 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine, the MPV is offered in three variants with prices starting from RM179,888.

Designed for big families, the Staria boasts a distinctive exterior and a practical interior, the latter featuring a 2-3-2-3 layout. Whether it is people or cargo you’re bringing with you, the Hyundai MPV is more than up to the task.

There’s also no shortage of useful and convenient technologies, including an electronic parking brake with auto hold, an eight-inch touchscreen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as available driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control with stop & go.

Another model currently at ACE is the Kona Electric, which can travel up to 484 km on a single charge following the WLTP cycle, plenty for your daily commute. This is thanks to a battery with as much as 64 kWh of capacity that powers a front electric motor rated at up to 204 PS and 395 Nm of torque, providing you with a fun to drive experience.

The Kona Electric is also a practical EV to live with as it supports both AC charging and DC fast charging, the latter being up to 100 kW – getting from a 10-80% state of charge takes just 47 minutes.

Like the Staria, the Kona Electric is also available with a comprehensive suite of SmartSense safety and driver assistance systems. Priced from RM156,538, the Kona Electric is an attractive worth considering if you’re looking to transition to a a zero-emissions vehicle, with the further push being Hyundai offering rebates of up to RM5,000 for the EV.

In addition to deals offered by individual brands, the first 200 customers to book a new car at ACE will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation. That’s not all, as the first 100 customers to book a new car at ACE will also receive a RM50 Petron fuel voucher.

myTukar is also offering RM1,000 vouchers for the first 25 customers who make a booking on a used car or trade-in their car via the platform. Those who trade-in their ride will get a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher and a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, while the first 25 customers who place a booking on a used car will get a RM500 Dodomat voucher and a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats. If you trade-in and book a used car at one go, the voucher amount increases to RM1,500.

Confirmed new bookings will also entitle you to enter a lucky draw where you can stand to win attractive prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each as well as a grand prize of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000.

Should you be unable to be physically present here in Setia Alam; worry not, for you will still be able to take advantage of the deals on offer for your car purchases this weekend. ACE 2022 is also online at acemalaysia.my, and best of all, you’ll get to take advantage of the same deals as those at SCCC.

Hyundai joins other several other brands at ACE, namely Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Proton, Perodua and Subaru. Mercedes-Benz (represented by Cycle & Carriage), Volvo (represented by Ingress Swede Automobile) as well as BMW and MINI (both represented by Wheelcorp Premium) are also at the show.

Once again, ACE takes place at SCCC from 9am to 7pm from November 5-6, so come on over and enjoy the show. You are encouraged to wear masks at all times in the event premises and use hand sanitisers that are strategically placed at locations at the event for the safety of attendees.