The Ford Mustang Mach-E is significant for the Blue Oval, not least because it has added a fully electric vehicle to the brand’s model range, but also by placing the Mustang nameplate not just to an EV, but one that is a crossover.
The aftermarket is where enthusiasts can right what they think has gone wrong, and though not much can be done about form and powertrain that the Mustang Mach-E has taken on, what can be played with is its sound; enter Borla, American exhaust specialists.
Borla showcased one lightly modified Mach-E at the 2022 SEMA show organised by the Specialty Equipment Market Association, where the fully electric crossover was outfitted with equipment to make it sound very much unlike a typical EV, Car & Driverreported.
Customers have already approached Borla to get a more aggressive sound for the Mach-E, and among them is American performance car brand Shelby. “Shelby said, ‘help us out, we need to add some sound to these.’ When you lose sound, you lose vibrations; it’s a different experience,” said Borla VP of sales and marketing David Borla.
The equipment involved in giving the Mustang Mach-E some augmented sound consists of a speaker set, a wiring harness, a digital processor which connects to the vehicle’s CANBUS port to sync the accelerator pedal to the sounds generated, as well as a mobile app that controls and changes the audio from the system. Installation takes about one hour, Car & Driver wrote.
At present, pre-programmed available sounds from the Borla system include those of a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, a Chevrolet Camaro, and a C8 Corvette, the publication reported, though there’s more to come from Borla. “We’re working with a synthesiser company right now to come up with notes that have nothing to do with internal combustion,” Borla told the magazine.
Borla is fully aware that the idea of a sound-generating system for EVs will be polarising, however the firm’s mission remains as before, which is to make cars sound good, he said. “If you don’t like it, you can always turn it off,” he added. Certainly, not an option for ICE vehicles going anywhere under their own power. What do you think?
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.