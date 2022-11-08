In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 November 2022 1:13 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom will open on two Saturdays this month, November 12 and 26. This extended operations is for selected branches across the country, but for Puspakom Kota Bharu, it will only be on November 26. This is because November 11 and 12 are holidays in the state – sultan’s birthday.

The selected branches should be open from 8am to 5pm, like on previous extended Saturdays. A total of 16 Puspakom branches will be involved. All customers have to make online appointments via MyPuspakom before showing up – no walk-ins are allowed.

Klang Valley

Wangsa Maju

Petaling Jaya

Shah Alam

Padang Jawa

North

Alor Setar

Mak Mandin (Penang)

Gopeng (Perak)

South

Seremban

Alor Gajah (Melaka)

Johor Bahru

Kluang

Pasir Gudang

East Coast

Kuantan

Kota Bharu

East Malaysia