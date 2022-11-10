In Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2022 1:50 pm / 0 comments

Aside from the GSX-8S, another motorcycle from Suzuki made its appearance at the 2022 EICMA show, the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Retaining the looks of the original V-Strom, the 800DE is updated with modern conveniences including tiered LED headlights.

The focus of the 800DE is its all-new engine, a parallel-twin displacing 776 cc with 270-degree crankshaft and balance weights. No information on engine power was revealed but power goes through a six-speed gearbox equipped with Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS).

Four ride modes are available on the V-Strom 800DE – Active, Basic, Comfort and Gravel. Mode A, or Active, is the most aggressive while Mode C, or Comfort, dials things back a little while Gravel mode allows the rear tyre to spin a bit without power being cut off.

The 800DE is also equipped with the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), with four rider selectable levels. Traction control can be switched off if the rider so desires and two-wheel ABS can be set to front wheel only mode.

Showa supplies the suspension for the 800DE, with upside-down forks giving 220 mm of travel while a monoshock with gas reservoir and adjustable for preload holds up the rear end. The 800DE comes fitted with a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear, giving Suzuki’s adventure-tourer 220 mm of ground clearance with the rider seated 855 mm off the ground.

Riding conveniences include a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen as well as a quickshifter as standard equipment. 20-liters of fuel is carried in the tank while a three-level windshield and USB charging port is added to the equipment specification sheet.

The V-Strom 800DE weioghs in at 230 kg and is accompanied by a range of optional accessories. These include mounted luggage, hand warmers, fog lights, centre stand and engine guard, all sold separately.