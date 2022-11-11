In Local News / By Paul Tan / 11 November 2022 6:33 pm / 0 comments





Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran under Kementrian Alam Sekitar dan Air released an alert at 3pm earlier today on the possibility of flash floods in a few areas around Malaysia.

The areas possibly affected include Seberang Perai Utama, Seberang Perai Utama, Seberang Perai Utama Selatan and Timur Laut in Penang, Petaling and Klang in Selangor, Muar and Tangkak in Johor, Kuantan and Temerloh in Pahang, Samarahan and Kuching in Sarawak, and Kuala Lumpur.

A quick check on social media also shows netizens posting videos of flash floods happening in Bangi, Selangor and Kulim, Kedah, even though these areas are not in the JPS notice, so it just proves that the weather and the capabilities of our drainage system to handle the load can be unpredictable.

As always, try to avoid affected areas if possible, do not try to force your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car. Please also make sure you have Special Perils insurance coverage add-on for your vehicle so you are covered in case your car gets stuck and suffers flood damage.