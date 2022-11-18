In Cars, Geely, Izera / By Paul Tan / 18 November 2022 8:34 am / 2 comments

Geely has announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with ElectroMobility Poland to supply its Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform to EMP to develop a series of electric cars for EMP’s new Izera brand. Geely will also be EMP’s technology partner for the project.

EMP is backed by the Polish government and essentially Izera will be Poland’s first domestic brand in generations. EMP’s website says Poland is the largest European sales market for new cars without its own homegrown car brand so the Izera brand can be a catalyst for the development of Polish auto part and component manufacturers. Sounds very familiar, doesn’t it? Without a domestic brand currently, the auto parts industry is already the second largest industrial sector in Poland.

The first car that Izera will be developing on the SEA platform is of course a compact SUV, which is one of the most popular bodytypes now. This will be followed by a C-segment wagon and a hatchback. EMP will be building Izera cars at its own plant in Jaworzno in Poland, employing 2,400 people.

EMP would be the first direct external user of the SEA platform. Geely’s own Zeekr and smart brands have already begun deliveries of SEA platform based vehicles.