In Local News / 18 November 2022 7:29 am

An accident involving an overturned trailer has caused all four lanes of the PLUS highway at KM 381.3 south-bound between Slim River and Behrang to be blocked.

This has caused stalled traffic to build up as long as 4km.

The accident was first reported by @plustrafik at 3:10am but the latest update at 6:38am was that work to clear the obstruction was still ongoing and traffic was being diverted out at the Slim River toll.

If you are headed south today, please plan your journey and use an alternative route.