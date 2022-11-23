In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 November 2022 12:14 pm / 0 comments

Revealed during the EICMA show in Italy recently was the Peugeot PM-01 300, it’s first full-sized motorcycle in 70 years. More known for its cars in Malaysia, Peugeot currently offers a range of scooters and three-wheelers for the urban commuter.

However, the two-wheeled Peugeot brand is entirely separate from its car division and is wholly owned by the Mahindra group of India. The PM-01 300 is intended for the small displacement motorcycle market and takes the form of a sports naked, a segment that is popular in Europe as well as Asian countries.

Competing against market rivals such as the BMW Motorrad G310R, Yamaha MT-300 and Honda CB300R, amongst others, the PM-01 300 doesn’t break new ground, motorcycle engineering wise. Power comes from a liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill displacing 292.4 cc with 29 hp and 23 Nm of torque.

As is typical of the class, the PM-01 300 rolls on 17-inch wheels, shod with 110/70 and 140/80 rubber front and rear tyres, respectively. Braking is done with hydraulic discs, a 280 mm diameter unit on the front wheel and a 240 mm disc at the back, while two-channel ABS is standard.

Weight for the PM-01 300 is claimed to be 162 kg, comparable to offerings in.this motorcycle segment with 12.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank. No word yet on when the Peugeot PM-01 300 will enter the European market but from the looks of things, this looks to be a near production ready model.