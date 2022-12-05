In Borgward, International News / By Mick Chan / 5 December 2022 11:08 am / 14 comments

Chinese-owned German brand Borgward has been declared bankrupt by a court in Beijing, China according to Foton, reports Automotive News Europe, The ruling was issued by the First Intermediate People’s Court of Beijing, and Borgward is seeking court approval to liquidate its assets, Foton added.

Borgward was relaunched in 2015 at the Geneva Motor Show that year following its first bankruptcy in 1961, and the brand was once Germany’s third-largest automaker. Prior to the brand’s 2015 relaunch, Foton purchased the rights to the Borgward brand for its expansion into the China market, Automotive News Europe reported.

Shortly after the brand’s 2015 relaunch, it officially revealed the BX7 at the Frankfurt Motor Show that year, marking the return to business for Borgward after five decades. This was however German in name, as in addition to the brand being owned by China-based Foton Motor, the BX7 was also built in China.

More petrol-powered models followed, with the BX5, BX6 and BX3 emerging after the BX7, and the BX5 went on sale in Malaysia in July 2019.

The brand has struggled along the way, its sales peak of 55,000 vehicles in 2019 followed by a slump to an annual sales volume of 3,600 vehicles by 2021.

Its limited sales saw the brand sustain losses of over US564 million (RM2.47 billion) from 2016 to 2018, while in 2021 alone Borgward sustained a loss of 4.7 billion yuan (RM2.94 billion), according to filings by Foton on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, where Foton is listed, according to Automotive News Europe.

Prior to that, the brand sold just 5,000 vehicles in the first half of 2020. Prior to that, it had planned to open a factory in Bremen, Germany on a 140,000 square-metre site, however construction did not materialise and its reservation on the plot of land lapsed in June 2019.