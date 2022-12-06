In Local News / By Mick Chan / 6 December 2022 2:23 pm / 2 comments

The Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT Kuala Lumpur) has held an operation in the capital, targeting vehicles which have been illegally parked and causing traffic congestion as a result, the department posted on its Facebook page.

According to the department, the most often encountered excuse for the obstruction from the vehicles’ drivers were that they were “only parking for five minutes.”

The operation was led by JSPT Kuala Lumpur staff member DSP Mohd Fadzil Bin Mohd Yatim, who said that the vehicles targeted were not only those which were parked on road shoulders, but also those which have been parked on restricted paths and those obstructing traffic. These have been focused on Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Changkat, Jalan Alor and around the Bukit Bintang area, according to JSPT Kuala Lumpur.

The operation was held following complaints from the public about traffic congestion in these areas, which have been said to have arisen from drivers who park their vehicles indiscriminately, said JSPT Kuala Lumpur chief ACP Sarifudin Bin Mohd Salleh.

Among the offences recorded were the stopping of vehicles for too long, leading to obstructions and traffic congestion, as well as instances of driver parking their vehicles on roads with yellow lines. Sarifudin said that people need to understand that these roads are congested, and if they insist on parking their vehicles in these areas, the congestion will worsen.

The Kuala Lumpur traffic investigation and enforcement department hopes that the operations held will help to discipline road users in the capital.