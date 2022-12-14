In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 December 2022 11:42 am / 8 comments

Click to enlarge

A video of a lorry on a trunk load spilling its load has been making the rounds. The lorry was taking a slight bend and its load fell on the opposite lane, causing the dashcam car to hit it and topple over. The accident, which happened on October 29, caused injury to a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her unborn child.

The video was shared by Anthony Loke on his Facebook page yesterday, and in it, the transport minister expressed condolences and said that he has ordered JPJ and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to take immediate attention on the lorry driver and his company.

“The operating permit for this lorry company will be temporarily suspended for audits on all its lorries. I will not compromise with drivers and lorry companies that endanger the public on the road,” he said.

Loke followed that up with an official statement under APAD, which said that the agency and JPJ performed an audit on the company and vehicle involved. Yesterday, APAD issued a show cause letter to the lorry company, giving it three working days to reply. The license of the company can be suspended if found guilty.

APAD also suggests that JPJ suspend the license of the lorry under the Road Transport Act 1987 and confiscate it under Section 80 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) to facilitate further investigations that are ongoing.

Another tragic incident caused by a lorry. What’s behind all this? Do we need stricter inspection, are the rules and penalties enough, or is it a matter of enforcement to keep commercial vehicles roadworthy? We dive deep into the issue here.