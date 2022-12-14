A video of a lorry on a trunk load spilling its load has been making the rounds. The lorry was taking a slight bend and its load fell on the opposite lane, causing the dashcam car to hit it and topple over. The accident, which happened on October 29, caused injury to a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her unborn child.
The video was shared by Anthony Loke on his Facebook page yesterday, and in it, the transport minister expressed condolences and said that he has ordered JPJ and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to take immediate attention on the lorry driver and his company.
“The operating permit for this lorry company will be temporarily suspended for audits on all its lorries. I will not compromise with drivers and lorry companies that endanger the public on the road,” he said.
Loke followed that up with an official statement under APAD, which said that the agency and JPJ performed an audit on the company and vehicle involved. Yesterday, APAD issued a show cause letter to the lorry company, giving it three working days to reply. The license of the company can be suspended if found guilty.
APAD also suggests that JPJ suspend the license of the lorry under the Road Transport Act 1987 and confiscate it under Section 80 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715) to facilitate further investigations that are ongoing.
Another tragic incident caused by a lorry. What’s behind all this? Do we need stricter inspection, are the rules and penalties enough, or is it a matter of enforcement to keep commercial vehicles roadworthy? We dive deep into the issue here.
Comments
For current practices, all commercial vehicles, above 2 yrs old, every 6 mths Puspakom inspection is mandatory. All yearly vocational licence renewals are subjected to medical certification by doctors on the fit of operating commercial vehicles. Such rules and regulations seems logical and effective in ensuring both the drivers and the machines operated are safe on the road. So where do these go wrong? Where and what are the loopholes? Do u know currently all pay money and all sorts of inspection passed easily? Lorries that have brake failure, how could it pass Puspakom inspection? Driver with drug addiction problem, how could he pass doctor inspection? Please look into all these loopholes and abuse!
do punish the lorry fleet owner(s) as well
Confiscate & suspend lorry only? That is so knee jerk. Lorry is not at fault but the hauler, and these are known to operate under various licenses. You only suspend one what about their others?
You want to make it right go suspend and sita the whole company!
Stupid PR circus from this circus dude.
As if your response is any less knee jerk , or just plain jerk? If u have something constructive feel free to suggest else pebende ko merepek ni… kritik je pandai bila masa nak guna otak untuk cadangan betul suara katak je dengar.
I love how Rob just ranted a bunch of nonsense without realising they already did everything he wanted them to do lmao
Not sure on the effectiveness of the action taken but it’s a start for sure.
the unborn child is dead, the affected family will be traumatized for life… this is how it usually ends. Only when a tragic incident occurs will the authorities act. How about motorcyclists that ride on the 5-foot walkway? do we need another tragedy before the authorities take action? your guess is as good as mine unfortunately.