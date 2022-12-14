Kedah police is offering 50% discounts on saman for three days, from December 17 till 19. Payments can be made at any traffic counter in the state, from 8am to 5pm.
Kedah police say that the half price offer is applicable to all saman except for those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases (M), exhaust modification and those involving lorries. Also not included are Ops Selamat tickets.
Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Kedah that is.
Comments
What is the purpose of summons if u rebate 50%?
To show work done ? To hasten collection?
No wonder people dont give a damn anymore,when they commit offences,since it wont burn a hole in their pockets.
Just a pathetic way of enforcement with poor compliance and repeat offences again.
Whoever the new menteri,kindly stop all these stupid rebates.Collect revenue in full,since the previous garmen left behind 1 Trillion Rm in debts.
PH can talk so much but they also condone breaking the law and rewarding lawbreakers with minister roles. 2×5 Gomen.