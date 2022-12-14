In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 December 2022 9:31 am / 2 comments

Kedah police is offering 50% discounts on saman for three days, from December 17 till 19. Payments can be made at any traffic counter in the state, from 8am to 5pm.

Kedah police say that the half price offer is applicable to all saman except for those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases (M), exhaust modification and those involving lorries. Also not included are Ops Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Kedah that is.