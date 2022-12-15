PLUS announced on its social media channels today that it is experiencing issues with the RFID payment system at various toll plazas on the PLUS highway.
Works to fix the issue are already underway but if you have yet to enter a PLUS highway using the RFID payment method it might be a good idea to use a backup Touch n Go/SmartTAG instead so you don’t get stuck when trying to exit the highway.
If you have already entered the highway using RFID, you must exit using RFID to avoid getting a penalty charge. PLUS says it has stationed personnel at affected RFID lanes to help motorists out.
A quick check on social media reveals highway users experiencing issues as early as before 7pm at various toll plazas such as Juru, Labu, Duta and Sungai Buloh.
GANGGUAN PERKHIDMATAN RFID DI BEBERAPA PLAZA TOL
PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) ingin memaklumkan bahawa berlaku gangguan perkhidmatan RFID di beberapa buah plaza tol di Lebuhraya Utara-Selatan pada ketika ini dan kerja-kerja membaik-pulih sedang giat dijalankan.
(1/3) pic.twitter.com/mubhh1LwF6
— PLUS Malaysia Berhad (@plus2u) December 15, 2022
RFID down @ Juru toll. Standstill traffic for hours. No action from PLUS staffs to divert vehicles to other alternative lanes.. pic.twitter.com/oM99ZhejxY
— Muniandy Ponnusamy (@ND2817) December 15, 2022
@anthonyloke can please ask plus to add more rfid lane on the exit from toll sungai buluh. Stuck here for 45 minutes … ???????????? pic.twitter.com/9Og8p7BjdG
— Andy (@slack3rz_Inc) December 15, 2022
Wei @plustrafik dah lebih 20 minit ni… lorong RFID arah utara ni memang x function ke mcm mn?! https://t.co/5S7NkvDN4x
— Teh Tarik Halia Kurang Manis (izzywafi) (@IzzyWafi) December 15, 2022
YBM @anthonyloke, MOT and MP of Seremban. Plus exit Seremban Labu lane RFID x beroperasi. Dah lah yg masuk hway RFID kena keluar lane RFID jgk ni. Tolong
— You Know Who (@feeqham) December 15, 2022