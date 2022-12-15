In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 December 2022 1:24 pm / 1 comment

Selangor police is offering 50% discounts on saman for two days next week, December 20-21. The campaign is branded as the state JSPT’s Hari Bertemu Pelanggan or Customers Day. Payments can be made at any traffic counter in the state, from 8am to 4pm.

Selangor police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Ops Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Selangor.