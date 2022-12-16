In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 December 2022 10:01 am / 1 comment

From left to right: Francesco Bagnaia, Takaaki Nakagami, Alex Rins, Aleix Espargaro, Fabio Quartararo

No doubt, motorcycle racing is dangerous and while we never wish for any mishap to befall riders, **** happens, as they say. For the 2022 MotoGP season, there were 1,106 crashes across all the classes, MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3, while in the top class, there were 335 crashes, averaging out at 16.7 falls per Grand Prix.

At Sepang International Circuit, there were 66 mishaps during the Malaysian MotoGP, tying Malaysia with Circuit of the Americas in the US. However, the record holder this year for race crashes is Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. the Portuguese Grand Prix recording an astounding 105 crashes.

Portugal is followed by France, the Le Mans circuit gathering 87 victims while Misano in Italy recorded 71. The most crashes recorded at a single circuit in 2022 is Sachsenring in Austria, with the notorious Turn 1, a very tight right-hander, seeing 21 riders going down this season.

Corners that also made the top three list include Turn 7 at Le Mans with 20 riders exceeding the limits of adhesion while Turn 4 at Misano claimed 17 racers. As for the riders, Darryn Binder of WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team holds the record for the most number of crashes for a single rider in 2022, with 27.