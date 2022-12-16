In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 December 2022 1:31 pm / 1 comment

Earlier this morning, a landslide hit a campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in Batang Kali near Genting Highlands that resulted in around 79 victims being trapped. With emergency services currently on site to perform search and rescue operations, the works department’s (JKR) Disaster Operations Room (BiGBen or Bilik Gerakan Bencana) has announced an alternative route for motorists to avoid the affected by the landslide.

Those who are heading to Genting Highlands will not be able to use route B66 from Jalan Batang Kali to Genting Highlands. Instead, they will need to start from Jalan Batang Kali and head towards Jalan Ulu Yam – Batu Caves and to Gombak before joining the Karak Highway leading towards Genting Highlands.

Resorts World Genting recently published a public advisory notifying its guests that both sides of the road access have been closed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). As such, guests travelling to and from the resort are advised to use the alternative route suggested above.

JKR also reported on Twitter of another landslide that occurred on Pos Betau – Lembah Bertam, and while there are some cracks on the road shoulder, JKR BiGBen says the route remains open to all vehicles.

If possible, avoid heading up to Genting Highlands for the time being to prevent traffic build, which could disrupt the duties of emergency responders in the area.