16 December 2022

Celebrating Ducati’s double championship wins in MotoGP and World Superbike Championship (WSBK) are two special edition Ducati Panigale V4Rs. Dressed in the racing livery of the Ducati Corse teams in the respective championships, each series will consist of only 260 units, in honour of 1926, the year of Ducati’s founding.

Taking the base Panigale V4S, each bike will be dressed in either the colours of MotoGP rider Pecco Bagnaia (#63) and WSBK racer Álvaro Bautista (#19). The rider’s autograph is personally signed on the tank, which is then sealed in clear lacquer and each bike then getting an edition number.

The number is laser etched into the upper triple clamp along with the model name. Further setting the Panigale V4 MotoGP and WSBK editions apart is the single-seat only configuration, nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch and Akrapovic street-legal silencer.

Other special equipment includes Brembo Stylema callipers with Brembo MCS master cylinder that features remote adjustment, Rizoma billet aluminum adjustable footpegs and a plexiglass racing cowl. The rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts, are madee of carbon-fiber.

The swingarm protector is made from a combination of carbon-fibre and titanium. The WBSK version also features the brushed aluminum tank found on the Panigale V4R.

Each bike will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and will come with a certificate of authenticity, a custom bike cover and the Ducati Data Analyser data acquisition system. Each special edition Panigale V4 will also come with track duty accessories such as carbon-fiber open clutch cover, license plate and mirror removal kits and the billet aluminum racing fuel cap.