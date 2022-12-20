In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 December 2022 4:54 pm / 0 comments

Wheelcorp Premium is celebrating its 10th year as an authorised BMW dealer in Malaysia and has recently launched a new 4S centre together with BMW Group Malaysia. Located in Bukit Tinggi, the new facility will serve customers in Klang as well as surrounding townships like Shah Alam, Setia Alam and Kota Kemuning.

With a built-up space of 170,000 square feet, Wheelcorp Premium Bukit Tinggi offers a wide selection of vehicles from the BMW and MINI portfolios as well as pre-owned cars through the BMW Premium Selection and MINI Next programmes.

The show floor area has the capacity to display up to nine BMW, four MINI vehicles and 25 pre-owned cars. In line with BMW Group Malaysia’s sustainability focus, DC fast chargers are available for use via the ChargEV app.

For aftersales, the facility has 20 services bays, allowing up to 80 service appointments to be handled per day, complemented by a drive-through-operated fast-lane service for customers requiring on-the-go maintenance and repairs.

Other conveniences included the NEXTGen Luxury space, an Ogawa Relaxation Zone as well as a Starbucks in one of two Isetta Bar lounges. Customers can also make sure of insurance renewal, vehicle trade-in and reception at the car services, while official merchandise can be purchased at a dedicated section of the showroom.

“Customers have always sat at the heart of what we do at BMW Group Malaysia and in being the leader in the premium segment of the Malaysian automotive industry, we are constantly looking in growing our presence in new areas which have tremendous business potential. Klang, Shah Alam, Kota Kemuning and Setia Alam in the Klang Valley are such areas. Over the next five years, we will see the premium segment in these areas grow by over 20% and we need to prime ourselves to meet this growth,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“Wheelcorp Premium is no stranger to the BMW Group in Malaysia. Led by executive chairman Michael Liew and managing director Jayden Liew – who are back-to-back winners at our annual dealer awards for accelerating their presence in this part of the Klang Valley, their premium dealership has continuously grown with year-on-year success,” he added.

“As one of the biggest independent retail and service centres for BMW Group Malaysia for 10 years and counting, we remain committed to making the BMW and MINI experience extend beyond customer purchase by making their satisfaction our number one priority,” commented Jayden Liew, managing director of Wheelcorp Premium.

“This is reflected in our newly conceptualised showroom layout, where customer support offices have been relocated to the ground floor, serving as our first touch point, while the showroom is located on the first floor of the six-storey building. We have BMW Group Malaysia and our loyal customers to thank for their support along the way, and we look forward to continuing serving our customers not just with quality, premium vehicles but also comprehensive aftersales,” he continued.

Wheelcorp Premium Bukit Tinggi is located at Lot 142646, Jalan Remia 5/KS 07, Ambang Botanik, 41200 Klang Bandar Diraja, Selangor and is open from 8.30am to 7pm daily from Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 6pm on Sundays.