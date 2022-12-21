Five projects under the transport ministry (MoT) worth nearly RM650 million, awarded by the previous administration, will now be open for public tender instead. This was announced by new transport minister Anthony Loke yesterday.
In a statement, Loke said that in line with the new government’s stand to no longer award contracts without tender, MoT revised its projects and agreed that five of them – estimated to be worth around RM650 million – will be awarded via open tender or limited tender (tender terhad).
The Seremban MP explained that before this, the five projects concerned have been approved for direct negotiations, but the confirmation letters to seal the deal (Surat Setuju Terima) are yet to be issued by the government. Most of the five projects are rail-related and are in the East Coast. The full list is above.
Comments
Well done Anthony…
everything by public tender, no direct negotiation…
Excellent news at least our tax payers money is not used to feed some crony company that benefits one with little return back to the people – we Malaysian would like how far the rabbit hole goes especially on the cancellation of environmental projects and how the ex-FM & EM defended it justify it legally it to benefit cronies.
Hope no cronies get the project.
But if the crony can get the job done well at the best price why not? That’s the whole reason for open tender right? Equal playing field.
Nature waits for no man. While they go reevaluating the projects, floods still coming in. So what if they saved 650mil but the rakyat loses 20bil in personal losses? That is shortsighted thinking from this failed PH Gomen.
Hmm must be like you beloved PN ex-minister Man who said Malaysia is not a Climate Vulnerable Country last year and sit down doing nothing with so much environmental impact recently but all of a sudden award all these direct tender jobs to some crony company just before election. Hardly believe he even know what is it for.
Better than putting more money into some pockets for sharing with nothing done and the rakyat sill loses 20bil in personal losses. Maybe even more.
Your narrative is of infantile folly, bro
There’s no medication for stu.pidity aka bo.doh
Mr Loke, can you also investigate the Pan Borneo Sabah work packages? Most if not all were awarded to shoddy contractors and cronies of previous and current administrations. The Sabah govt never announce who these contractors are unlike Sarawak govt which is so transparent in it’s dealings
hahaha where can touch, hajiji grs now part of this govt
Hold your horses. The direct nego companies may get pissed and sponsor another backdoor takeover like in 2020.