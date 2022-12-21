In Local News / By Danny Tan / 21 December 2022 9:41 am / 1 comment

Pahang police is offering 50% discounts on saman for three days starting today, December 21-23. Payments can be made at any traffic counter in the state, from 8am to 4pm.

JSPT Pahang says that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Ops Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at half price, if you’re in Pahang.