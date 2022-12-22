In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 22 December 2022 9:44 am / 0 comments

KTM announced yesterday that its KTM Intercity train service has resumed in the flooded East Coast following the reduction in water levels between Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas in Kelantan. Full operations started at 11.50 am yesterday.

The rail operator did say however that it all depends on the weather and it will monitor water levels from time to time to ensure safe operations.

On December 19, KTM said that the Ekspres Rakyat Timuran dan selected Shuttle Timuran services were to start and end at the Tanah Merah station following floods down the line, and passengers are entitled to ticket cancellation and refunds if they do not wish to proceed with the trip.