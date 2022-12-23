In Cars, Proton, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 23 December 2022 12:52 pm / 12 comments

The next car that Proton is expected to launch is the Proton X90, which has a front wheel drive SUV-styled body with three rows that can sit 7 passengers.

That just so happens to be the same direction that the new 2023 Toyota Innova is taking. Unlike the previous IMV ladder-frame based product, the new Toyota Innova (called the Innova Zenix in Indonesia) is now based on the front wheel drive TNGA-C platform, seats 7 passengers in three rows and has a SUV-like body.

We think these two products will go head to head in Malaysia so we decided to come up with a brief guide comparing what the Proton X90 and 2023 Toyota Innova have to offer.

How does the Proton X90 and Innova Zenix compare in size?

As you can see from the table above, the X90 looks like it is slightly larger than the Innova Zenix. It is longer and wider, but just slightly shorter in terms of height, despite having slightly higher ground clearance. The Innova does have a longer wheelbase.

We weren’t able to find any info on how much the Innova weighs anywhere on the internet, although some Indonesian media have reported that a switch to the TNGA platform saves around 170kg compared to the outgoing IMV Innova. As a reference, the IMV Innova weights 1,735kg as a Malaysian 2.0X spec.

Another thing to point out is that ground clearance may vary when these cars reach Malaysia, as the local distributor might decide to spec something different. Our Malaysian spec Toyota Veloz has lower ground clearance compared to the Indonesian Veloz.

How do the seats compare between the two cars?

The Proton X90 features seven seats over three rows in a 2-3-2 configuration. Interestingly the second row’s bench is not a 60:40 split, but an equal 33:33:33 split. This probably makes a difference for the comfort of the middle passenger because of the way the seat back is sculpted. Each of the three seats in the middle row can be slid back and forward individually.

Accessing the third row is through tilting and then sliding the second row seat back forward, which can be done in a single motion.

As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, there are two different types of interiors that you can have. You can either have a 7-seater in a 2-3-2 configuration or a 6-seater with a 2-2-2 configuration where the second row bench is replaced with captain seats with ottoman legrests. Probably great to use in Indonesia with a supir.

The three seater bench version of the Innova Zenix’s second row is configured with a 60:40 split, backrest and slide adjustable in two sections with the middle seatback also having a fold-down center armrest if you don’t need to use the middle seat.

Both cars feature a third row that can fit two, with head rests. They look large enough to fit adults based on photos, but we can’t be sure of comfort level until we try it out ourselves.

How about luggage space?

There’s no official info on Toyota Indonesia’s website, but third party sources on the internet quotes a 300 litre bootspace for the Innova Zenix.

As for the Proton X90, official spec sheets quote 257L of boot space available with the third row up, expandable to 1200L with the third row down.

What are the engine options?

The Proton X90’s Geely counterpart is available with various engines worldwide. One option is a 1.8 litre GDI turbo engine making 181 hp at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm.

In the Philippines, it uses a 1.5 litre turbo engine with a 48V mild hybrid system, with total output of 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,500-4,000 rpm.

We might get the same engine as the Philippines because Proton has exhibited the 48V hybrid engine back in November 2021. With the government pushing for more electrification efforts from the big two local players, and with Perodua already offering an Ativa Hybrid for lease, this would be Proton’s chance to show the government it has a hybrid offering as well.

As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, two engine options are available. First is a 2.0 litre Dynamic Force engine like the one found in the facelifted Camry. It produces 174 PS at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm of torque from 4,500 to 4,900 rpm, which is on the high side for a normally aspirated 2.0 engine.

Those who are into more tech and fuel efficiency will like the idea of a Innova Zenix Hybrid, which mates a 152 PS, 187 Nm 2.0 litre Dynamic Force to a 113 PS, 205 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 186 PS. The battery for the hybrid system is of the NiMH type which Toyota says will take Indonesia’s hot weather better is installed under the two front seats.

How safe are these two people movers?





For a people mover that will carry your family around, safety would be of concern. ASEAN NCAP has not tested either of the two models yet, so we have no crash test results to show.

In terms of airbags, the Innova can be had with either 2 or 6 airbags in Indonesia, with the 6 airbag option reserved for the top of the range Q HV model. Of course this won’t necessarily be the case in other markets, the product planning dept can specify max airbags for all variants if they chose to.

There’s also ABS, stability control, blind spot assist, and the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which includes autonomous emergency braking and dynamic radar cruise control.

As for the Proton X90, it has 6 airbags. We know the Okavango model is available with AEB. radar adaptive cruise control, and even a Level 2 ICC Smart Pilot System in some markets but we don’t know which will be or can be introduced here. The Philippines model is focused on being affordable so it misses out on all of this.

How much will these cars be priced?

In the Philippines market, the Coolray (Proton X50) is priced from PHP 1,073,000 (RM85k). The Azkarra (Proton X70) is priced from PHP 1,788,000 (RM142k), more expensive than the X70 in Malaysia, but bear in mind that is for a version that includes a 48V hybrid system.

The Okavango (X90)’s Philippines starting price is surprisingly cheaper than the X70, at PHP 1,503,000 (RM120k) but this goes up to PHP 1,765,000 (140k) for the highest spec.

With the Proton X50 priced from RM86,300 to RM113,300 and the Proton X70 priced from RM98,800 to RM128,800, we think the Proton X90 will easily be priced in the RM130k-150k range.

As for the Toyota Innova Zenix, the new model has gone up in price considerably compared to the outgoing Innova model. The predecessor was priced from IDR369.6 million to IDR471.9 million while the new one starts from IDR419 million and goes all the way up to IDR601.15 million for the range-topping Q HV hybrid model.

Given that the outgoing Innova retails from RM123,880 to RM141,880 in Malaysia, we can expect a similiar price hike.

Are you in the market for a three-row people mover next year? Do you prefer the Proton X90 or the Toyota Innova Zenix? We’ll leave you with two videos from our ASEAN neighbours so you can check out these two models in detail.





