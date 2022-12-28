In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 December 2022 11:20 am / 11 comments

Following the crash involving five superbikes on the Kuala Lumpur – Karak highway yesterday, police believe the incident happened when one of the motorcycles swerved to avoid a car changing lanes. According to Gombak Police District chief Assistant Commissioner Zainal Mohamed Mohamed, the incident occured at around 12.30 p.m. when the group of bikers riding large capacity motorcycles were travelling from Genting Highlands to Gombak.

“A rider is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle changed direction into the lane occupied by the rider,” said Zainal. “Four other riders in the group were also involved in the accident when they were unable to avoid the first motorcycle that fell,” he said in a statement reported in Berita Harian.

Zainal added the five riders were aged between 35 to 58 years old and suffered injuries to the head and body. “All victims were brought to Selayang Hospital and received treatment in the Red and Yellow Zones in the emergency department, Zainal said.

Police are investigating the incident under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which concerns careless and inconsiderate driving. Zainal also asked for witnesses to the accident or those with information to assist investigations by contacting Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Mohd Shaifuddin Mohd Nor at 0176645812 or 03-61262222.