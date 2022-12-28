Following the crash involving five superbikes on the Kuala Lumpur – Karak highway yesterday, police believe the incident happened when one of the motorcycles swerved to avoid a car changing lanes. According to Gombak Police District chief Assistant Commissioner Zainal Mohamed Mohamed, the incident occured at around 12.30 p.m. when the group of bikers riding large capacity motorcycles were travelling from Genting Highlands to Gombak.
“A rider is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle changed direction into the lane occupied by the rider,” said Zainal. “Four other riders in the group were also involved in the accident when they were unable to avoid the first motorcycle that fell,” he said in a statement reported in Berita Harian.
Zainal added the five riders were aged between 35 to 58 years old and suffered injuries to the head and body. “All victims were brought to Selayang Hospital and received treatment in the Red and Yellow Zones in the emergency department, Zainal said.
Police are investigating the incident under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which concerns careless and inconsiderate driving. Zainal also asked for witnesses to the accident or those with information to assist investigations by contacting Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Mohd Shaifuddin Mohd Nor at 0176645812 or 03-61262222.
Comments
Bawa macam orang gila lepas tu salahkan kereta tukar lorong.
First rider took out his friends like bowling pins. Strike!!
Bloody cagers…
Saw the video of them treating the highway as racetrack, if they didnt ride liek that maybe they have more leeway to react to other vehicles on the road.
It is “Race at your own risk” when you are going 2x the road speed limit (180kph), what’s more while doing “lane splitting”…
Police should also look into whether these superbikers is riding dangerously fast.. To the extent that they can’t avoid each other…
Bawak laju lepastu nak salahkan kereta
Sorry to hear of the accident and injuries. Some effort need to go into educating the public on road safety. Simple things like traffic lights, turn signals, following distance , lane change, blind spot, speed. One thing that may have contributed to accidenta like this is the speed differential and bikes not keeping to lanes . Often cars are not able to switch lanes safely because motorbikes swerve in and out between slow traffic and blind spots, at vastly higher speed than surrounding traffic.
Funny how cars experience the same thing but don’t end up in a pile up of bikes going helter skelter. 2 things come to mind, what was the speed differential between the bikes versus the cars. Cars easily hit the speed limit and so it points to the speed of the bikes.
Curious if any of these biker want to send in their gopro footage as evidence.
Probably not when it’s too self incriminating.
Karak is well known for hig speed runs by bikers on high-powered machines. Somebody must tell them it’s not a race track for showing off ‘skills’. When one speeds on public road, the responsibility to stay safe shifts heavily onto the speeder. We all take risks but ideally one shouldn’t speed when the traffic is heavy, road is bad or the weather is bad. I’m sure the adults involved speed regularly there and knew fully of the risks of their folly. But did they think about their lòved ones? About endangering and inconveniencing other road users? Helmet and full leather outfit is good but without ‘otak’, ‘timbang rasa’ and ‘adab’ those personal safety equipment will be of little help.
Maybe a purpose-designed morality and civility component should be added to driving lessons.