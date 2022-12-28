In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 December 2022 12:19 pm / 3 comments

In a routine operation, Kuala Lumpur police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) cracked down on illegal parking. Focusing in the Little India and Petaling Street areas, police officers issued summons to motorcycles parked on the five-foot way and obstructing traffic.

Taking a serious view of the matter, police frown upon vehicles that obstruct traffic and inconvenience other road users. Enforcement action will be ongoing and police remind all road users to follow road rules and regulations.