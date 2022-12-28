In a routine operation, Kuala Lumpur police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) cracked down on illegal parking. Focusing in the Little India and Petaling Street areas, police officers issued summons to motorcycles parked on the five-foot way and obstructing traffic.
Taking a serious view of the matter, police frown upon vehicles that obstruct traffic and inconvenience other road users. Enforcement action will be ongoing and police remind all road users to follow road rules and regulations.
Comments
Takkan Brickfields & Petaling S je. Take a ride to shoplots and you will see tons of bikes parking at kaki lima especially near banks. Most belonging to office boys.
Should also crack down on the double parking in Little India. A four lane one way road becomes two lanes due to double parking. Even when police car comes with siren to get them to move, those arrogant parkers just buat dunno, simply leave the car there.
not just brickfield, many places also the same. I am a rider as well, there are many places without proper motorcycle parking and some blocked by cars and restaurants putting tables and chairs. Do crack down all.