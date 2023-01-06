In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 January 2023 5:30 pm / 0 comments

Penang lang, take note. PLUS has announced that the Penang Bridge will be closed this Sunday morning to make way for the Penang Fellowship Ride 2023 cycling event. The closure is from the island to mainland, from 6.30 am to 9am.

Note that the closure is only for Prai-bound traffic and those heading from the mainland to the island will not face any blocks. If you need to depart the island on Sunday morning, use the Jambatan Sultan Abdul Halim Muad’zam Shah a.k.a. second bridge.

Plan your journey and drive safe.