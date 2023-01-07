In Local News / By Paul Tan / 7 January 2023 5:32 pm / 0 comments

Jabatan Pengairan dan Saliran under Kementrian Alam Sekitar dan Air released an alert today on the possibility of flash floods in a few areas around Malaysia.

The areas possibly affected include hotspots in Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Muar and Tangkak in Johor, Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah in Melaka, Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan, Batang Padang, Hilir Perak, Perak Tengah and Kerian in Perak, Sepang, Petaling and Kuala Selangor in Selangor and Kuala lumpur.

As always, try to avoid affected areas if possible, do not try to force your way through flooded areas as it might cause considerable damage to your car. Please also make sure you have Special Perils insurance coverage add-on for your vehicle so you are covered in case your car gets stuck and suffers flood damage.

There will be many out and about this weekend for CNY shopping, so everyone should just take extra precaution if it starts raining heavily. It’s called flash floods for a reason, it can happen very quickly.



