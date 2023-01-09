In BYD, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2023 12:58 pm / 0 comments

Alliance EV (AEV), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSH Alliance, has obtained the manufacturing licence for the assembly of BYD T3 electric van in Malaysia. According to a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the T3 will be locally assembled (CKD) at a plant located in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

The filing also stated AEV is currently applying for approved permits (APs) from the ministry of international trade and industry (MITI) as well as other approvals from relevant authorities to bring in completely built up (CBU) units of the T3 into the country for distribution purposes prior to the start of CKD operations.

In a separate statement reported by Bernama, CSH Alliance said the plant would be specifically located within the DRB-Hicom Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV). The company previously announced it had acquired three adjoining plots of industrial land totalling 55.3186 acres in the area.

The T3 is a compact vehicle (for its class) that measures 4,460 mm long, 1,720 mm wide 1,875 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,725 mm. With a cargo volume of 3,800 litres, the electric vehicle (EV) sports by a front-mounted motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 180 Nm of torque – the top speed is 100 km/h.

Powering the electric motor is BYD-developed lithium-ion NCM (nickel-cobalt-manganese) battery with an energy capacity of 50.3 kWh. This allows for a range of up to 300 km, and a full charge via an AC input at 6.6 kW takes 7.6 hours, while DC charging at 40 kW takes 1.3 hours.