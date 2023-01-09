In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 January 2023 3:54 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai Mobis (MObility Beyond Integrated Solution) is responsible for developing technologies for Hyundai Motor Group, and in 2021, the company showed off its working e-Corner system with the reveal of the M.Vision Pop and M.Vision 2Go concepts.

For this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the company has introduced the M.Vision To and M.Vision Hi concepts, with the former also sporting the e-Corner system that allows it to perform a crab walk, tank turn, diagonal driving and pivot turn.

However, the purpose-built vehicle (PBV) concepts aren’t the only ones to get the e-Corner system, as Hyundai Mobis also installed it on the Ioniq 5, and you can watch it in action in a recent video posted by the company. As you can see, the system significantly enhances the manoeuvrability off the electric vehicle, allowing it to move in a variety of directions with ease.

According to the company, the e-Corner system is designed for hybrid electric (HEV), battery electric (BEV) and fuel cell electric (FCEV) vehicles. It features an in-wheel motor design that also integrates brake and steer by wire technology as well as an electric damper into a single package. This can be fitted to cars without the need for an internal combustion engine driving the wheels, a conventional chassis design or even a steering column.

Each wheel can accelerate, brake and steer independently, allowing for true four-wheel drive that can be adapted to various vehicle types from SUVs to mid-size and compact cars. In this technical demonstration, the Ioniq 5 is the car that benefits from the system.