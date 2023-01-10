In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 January 2023 12:47 pm / 0 comments

At today’s launch of the facelifted BMW 3 Series, BMW Group Malaysia, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, revealed it sold a total of 14,466 vehicles in 2022, representing a 35% increase from 2021.

On a brand-to-brand basis, BMW vehicles saw a 38% year-on-year (YoY) sales increase to contribute 11,855 units to the final tally. The company also pointed out that over 2,300 units of the 3 Series were delivered in 2022, while more than 1,300 units of the 2 Series Gran Coupe made its way to customers.

Meanwhile, over 5,100 units of the X family of Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) were sold last year, of which the X3 accounted for around 1,300 units. As for the MINI brand, 1,233 units (+26%) were delivered last year, while 1,378 units (+20%) came from sales of BMW Motorrad vehicles, with the Adventure series making up over 730 units.

In terms of electrified vehicles, BMW Group Malaysia said over 4,600 units were sold in 2022 across the BMW and MINI brands. The company also touched upon its efforts to expand the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs). Working with JomCharge, ChargEV, Gentari and other partners, the company says there are currently over 610 EV charging facilities across the country.

On the financial side of things, BMW Group Financial Services funded over 5,000 contracts in 2022 and saw a 100% increase in the uptake of Easy Drive plans.