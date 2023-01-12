In Aveta, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 January 2023 4:18 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia and priced at RM14,998 is the 2023 Aveta VZR250 sportsbike. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and there are there colours available for the VZR250 – Jet Black, Firebird Red and Air Force Blue.

Power for the VZR250 comes from a liquid-cooled, DIHC, single-cylinder mill displacing 250 cc. Fed by EFI, engine power is rated at 25.4 hp at 9,000 rpm with 21 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

A six-speed gear equipped with slipper clutch and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel. Suspension is done with conventional telescopic forks in front, non-adjustable, with a preload-adjustable monoshock in the back.

Braking for the VZR250 is done with twin hydraulic discs on the front wheel and a single disc on the rear. ABS is not installed on the VZR250, instead a combined braking system is used acting on one brake disc in front as well as the rear.

Tyre sizing for the VZR is 110/70-17 in front and 150/70-17 at the back. 14-litres of fuel is carried in the tank with the VZR250 tipping the scales at 186 kg.