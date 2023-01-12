In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 January 2023 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Farhan Ali presents the ShiftBoss standalone quickshifter

Seeing its soft launch in Malaysia is the TuneBoss ShiftBoss standalone quickshifter for single- and two-cylinder motorcycles. As an up-only quickshifter, the ShiftBoss is priced at RM399 for the single-cylinder model while the two-cylinder version will set you back RM599.

As a plug-and-play quickshifter, ShiftBoss utilises a contactless sensor fitted to the shift lever, feeding the signal into a controller module. The module then signals the ignition module to cut the ignition on the upshift.

ShiftBoss is able to be fitted to any clutch equipped motorcycle without any modification. “Using this contactless sensor makes our shifter more reliable as it is fully sealed. There are also no parts that wear out due to abrasion or fatigue,” said Farhan Ali, chief executive officer of FSR Technology which designed and manufactures the Tuneboss ECU and Shiftless as a 100% Malaysian product.

A modular mounting bracket system allows fitting of ShiftBoss to a variety of motorcycles and does not require connection to a TuneBoss motorcycle ECU, unlike the ShiftBoss 2.0, or the existing motorcycle ECU. These include Yamaha FZ150i, Y15ZR, Y16, MT15, R15, R25, Honda RS150 and CBR150, and SYM VF3i.

In addition, ShiftBoss can also be fitted to the Yamaha MT-07, Suzuki Raider R150, GSX-S150 and R150, SV650, V-Strom 650, KTM RC690, Duke 390, Modenas Pulsar 200 and Kawasaki Versys. If you have a motorcycle not listed above and want to participate as a beta tester for ShiftBoss, contact FSR Technology directly or visit any TuneBoss authorised dealer.