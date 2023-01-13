In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 13 January 2023 2:14 pm / 1 comment

Loved the Mitsuoka Buddy? Well, you can now imbue your Perodua Ativa/Toyota Raize/Daihatsu Rocky/Subaru Rex with that lovely 80s Americana styling thanks to Alpine Style, which is a Japanese company that deals in customised cars.

Taking inspiration from old vehicles that can still be found in Cuba’s capital, the company developed a retro styling package called the Havana that totally transforms the compact SUV. It features plenty of chrome-plated parts, including the new rectangular grille, all-new bumpers, exterior trim as well as headlamp and taillight surrounds.

Finer details include a Havana badge on the tailgate and moon chrome wheels fitted with Toyo all-terrain tyres. As for the interior, it gets a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with specific graphics and a new steering emblem, while other available options include a 10.1-inch rear monitor, a 12.3-inch digital rearview mirror, new seat upholstery and floor mats, plus an uprated sound system.

The Havana will reportedly be priced at 3.98 million yen (RM133,654), according to CarWatch, and that includes the price of the car (a Raize in Japan). For context, the most expensive variant of the Raize sold in Japan is priced at 2.338 million yen (RM78,501), while the costliest Ativa retails at RM73,400.

The Havana is available in one of eight available monotone colours, with three two-tone themes also offered. What do you think of it? Do you like the way it looks or is it a bit too much for you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.