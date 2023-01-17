In Local News / By Paul Tan / 17 January 2023 1:34 pm / 0 comments

Gentari and Bangkok-based EVolt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaborations in offering green mobility solutions such as EV charging infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

What does this mean for EV owners in both Malaysia and Thailand? Potentially, a roaming agreement between Gentari and EVolt could be established, allowing Gentari users to use EVolt chargers in Thailand, and EVolt users to use Gentari chargers in Malaysia.

Gentari also intends to explore co-investing in Thai charger locations with EVolt, with a focus on commercial locations such as shopping malls, hotels and offices, as well as high-traffic transit hubs.

A quick check on EVolt’s charging station map reveals their Thai network has 44 Type 2 AC chargers, 6 CCS2/CHAdeMo/Type2 combo chargers and 2 Type2/CCS2 chargers.

Gentari’s chargers are already available on two apps in Malaysia – Setel and JomCharge. Besides the usual chargers in petrol stations, there are also four “charging hubs” in Malaysia, which are groups of chargers in a single location not using parking spaces in petrol stations.

These are located at Suria KLCC parking, Bangi Golf Resort, Petronas Ayer Hitam, and Sunway Serene XPark. The Sunway Serene XPark charger is host to Southeast Asia’s first 350 kW DC charger.

As of January 2023, Gentari through its affiliated entities, has deployed 151 charging points across 32 locations in Malaysia and a total of 132 charging points in India. Gentari aims to capture 10% market share (circa 25,000 charging points based on current estimates) across key markets in Asia Pacific by 2030.