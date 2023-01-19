In Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / 19 January 2023 10:43 am / 1 comment

Persons with disabilities will soon get to use public transport services for free, according to women, family and community development minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, as transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has agreed to it in principle, Bernama reported.

The mechanism to allow free rides on public transportation for disabled persons will need to be looked into, Nancy said, adding that the group is currently entitled to a 50% discount on fares however not many are benefiting from the existing discount.

“I spoke to the minister [Loke] on this matter and in principle, he has agreed to the proposal,” Bernama quoted Nancy as saying, and added that the transport ministry will decide on the date of its implementation.

Within the Malaysian unity government, the pledges made by the two largest coalitions from a transportation standpoint – with regard to persons with disabilities in particular – included that from Pakatan Harapan, which is to increase the number of facilities and public transportation which are OKU (disabled persons)-friendly, while pledges from Barisan Nasional included the assisting of OKUs in utilising ride-hailing services by providing financial aid through ride-hailing vouchers.