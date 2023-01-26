In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 January 2023 1:44 pm / 0 comments

Three of the four Ducati teams have shown their racing colours for the 2023 MotoGP season. Leading off on what was an outstanding 2022 racing season, not only in MotoGP but also in the World Superbike championship is the factory Ducati Lenovo Team, with riders Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Bagnaia, who clinched the MoitoGP rider’s championship title in emphatic fashion last year has elected to put the #1 plate in his Ducati Desmosedici GP23. The 26-year-old from Turin, Italy will become the first Ducati rider since Casey Stoner in 2012 to carry the #1, most riders opting to continue their championship season with their regular racing number.

Meanwhile, Bastianini moves to the Ducati factory team from the Gresini satellite team, where he took the fight to the top ranked riders. “Wearing the colours of the official team is a great emotion, and now it is up to me to prove that I deserve this opportunity. I am excited about the new season,” said the 25-year old from Rimini, Italy, nicknamed “La Bestia” (The Beast) by both fan and foe.

Moving to the satellite teams, Gresini Racing MotoGP with riders Alex Marquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio showed its eye-catching pastel pearl light blue racing livery. Nadia Padovani leads the team founded by her late husband Fausto Gresini who passed away in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Gresini Racing became an independent satellite team for Ducati in 2022, after previously campaigning Aprilias. “We’re very excited for this new adventure. 2022 was incredible in every way, but the idea is to continue to improve and surprise. We’re a young team with great ambition,” said Padovani.

With eight podiums and seven pole positions in the 2022 MotoGP season, Prima Pramac Racing has proven it has what it takes to play with the big dogs. Riders Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin will be riding for Pramac this season, under stewardship of team principal Paolo Campinoti.

As one of three independent teams campaigning Ducatis this year, Pramac Racing’s goal for 2023 is simple, “This year’s goal is the same as what we set ourselves at the beginning of every season ? being the best Independent Team and giving all the Official Teams a real run for their money!” says Campinotti.

