A police patrol car has been issued a summons for being parked in a motorcycle parking space, Berita Harian reported. The vehicle was confirmed to be owned by the Johor contingent police force, said Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Suffian Abdullah.
The Hulu Selangor police tracked a Facebook post that showed the police vehicle breaking traffic rules when it was parked in a motorcycle parking space, the Hulu Selangor district police chief said.
“Investigations found that the vehicle had a Johor Contingent Police license plate and came from Kuala Kubu Bharu for official duties,” Suffian said in a statement yesterday. The district police chief added that the Hulu Selangor traffic investigation and enforcement division has issued a summons for obstruction of traffic under Rule 16 (1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.
The police will not compromise on offences committed, and will take the appropriate enforcement action, Suffian said according to Berita Harian. At the same time, the Hulu Selangor district police chief advised members of the public to not circulate the incident, and instead leave the matter to the authorities for subsequent action.
Comments
Well done
Please consider also summoning motorbike parked at car park area
agreed!
Good for PDRM!
Please also come to PJ Uptown, TTDI, and Damansara Perdana.
There is anarchy on the roads in these areas..
Same in most towns. In rural areas no safety helmets too.
PPL not parking properly and blocking the road….Kota Dsara town centre areas too!
Yg motor parking kat tmpt kereta x saman? Lg2 dpn speedmart, da la conquer 1 lot 1 motor smpi 2-3 lot parking kereta. Haish…
Good ! Extend to motorcycle park at car parking space !
Who pays the fine? The Officer responsible or tax payers money?
Semi Velu says,’ germen bayar ” .
You think the compound would be paid to close the matter?
Although on official duties, but certain sop stil applies unless it’s contingency or responding to serious case to case matter.
Totally agreed but will the police fine motorbike that park at a car parking space???
depan news kata dah saman, belakang cerita xkena / tarik saman blik tegur2 gitu.boring
Lesen kopee kohsonh?