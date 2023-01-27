In Local News / By Mick Chan / 27 January 2023 11:05 am / 15 comments

File image.

A police patrol car has been issued a summons for being parked in a motorcycle parking space, Berita Harian reported. The vehicle was confirmed to be owned by the Johor contingent police force, said Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Suffian Abdullah.

The Hulu Selangor police tracked a Facebook post that showed the police vehicle breaking traffic rules when it was parked in a motorcycle parking space, the Hulu Selangor district police chief said.

“Investigations found that the vehicle had a Johor Contingent Police license plate and came from Kuala Kubu Bharu for official duties,” Suffian said in a statement yesterday. The district police chief added that the Hulu Selangor traffic investigation and enforcement division has issued a summons for obstruction of traffic under Rule 16 (1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

The police will not compromise on offences committed, and will take the appropriate enforcement action, Suffian said according to Berita Harian. At the same time, the Hulu Selangor district police chief advised members of the public to not circulate the incident, and instead leave the matter to the authorities for subsequent action.