27 January 2023 9:59 am

A motorcycle rider in Penang abandoned his fiancée and went on the run when he encountered a JPJ road block. The road block, part of JPJ Penang’s Motorcycle Op during the Chinese New Year holidays, was held at the Penang Bridge toll plaza on January 26, reports The New Straits Times.

The couple were riding a Yamaha 135LC when they encountered the JPJ block causing the rider to jam the brakes. This caused the pillion rider to fall off while the rider made a rapid u-turn to avoid inspection – abandoning his fiancee.

Penang JPJ director Adenan Md Isa said during the operation, at 9.45 pm, the rider was directed by officers to stop for a check but sped off instead. The pillion rider, who sustained injuries to her palm, said they were travelling from Seberang Perai to Georgetown.

No action was taken against the woman as no crime was committed and she left the scene without seeking medical treatment. Adenan said 2,043 motorcycles were inspected during the operation, while 473 summonses were issued with 27 motorcycles confiscated.

Detailing the offences committed, Adenan said these were not having driver’s licence, no road tax, no insurance cover and modifying motorcycles in contravention of JPJ regulations. Saying motorcyclists’ awareness on the matter is lacking, Adenan said over 100 riders were found without licences.