As the Chinese New Year holiday draws to a close, police recorded 1,389 accidents on Malaysian roads across the January 27 weekend of Ops Selamat 2023. The accidents involved a total of 1,711 vehicles of all types.
Based on police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation department (JSPT) statistics, 1,140 accident cases involved cars, or 66.62%. This number is followed by motorcycles, with 250 cases, or 14.61% while four-wheel drives recorded 12.33% or 211 cases.
Meanwhile, 86 lorries were involved in accidents, or 5.03%, while vans and buses contributed 0.88% and 0.41% of the total, respectively, translating to 156 and seven accidents. No numbers on fatalities and injuries were released.
From numbers released by JSPT over the 10 days of Ops Selamat this year, 12,273 accidents were recorded. The highest number of accidents in a single day was January 24, with 1,649 accidents involving 2,002 vehicles.
Comments
What is Ops Selamat ? An exercise is Data Collection? An exercise is roadblocks worsening the traffic congestion? I was stuck in a massive crawl caused by a traffic light where 90% load was from 1 direction, and massive minutes wasted by no flow traffic from the other 3 direction. Yet the JPJ officers on present did nothing. Boggles the mind.
Ah Loke Kor said,we have first class infra,but third world maintenance.How true.
Those in charge of traffic lights..counldnt give a damn.
All they want is their gaji.Pathetic.
Our new PM,perhaps u need to go undercover to see the shit around,thats needs cleaning.
If the mindset of malaysian driver remains, how to reduce accidents and fatalities. Even residential area also want to cucuk cucuk, tekan tekan pergi. Gila