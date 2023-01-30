In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 30 January 2023 2:18 pm / 13 comments

While motorists aren’t always courteous to each other whilst on the road, everyone is seemingly on the same page when it comes to cop shops. Spot – or come across – a police road block and everyone becomes an immediate friend, from providing high beam warnings to oncoming traffic to placing the location of the inspection point on Waze, so others can take alternate routes.

Now, the police is telling motorists to stop sharing information about its presence and the location of roadblocks through Waze, because they may be inadvertently aiding traffic offenders by doing so, as Bernama reports.

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim, such action hampers enforcement efforts against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and those who commit other traffic offences. He said that while motorists may be wanting help other road users, they should also be aware of the dangers they face due to negligence from drunk drivers, or those running red lights and driving against the flow of traffic.

“Those who have never been affected by the misfortune caused by the carelessness and negligence of traffic offenders will not be able to feel the pain and suffering victims’ families have to endure. And that is why it is my hope that the public, especially road users, will cooperate with the police instead of trying to help those who commit road offences,” he said.

What’s your take on the practice of warning other road users about the presence of police at a specific location? Helpful or, as the cops suggest, harmful? Share your thoughts in the comments section.