While motorists aren’t always courteous to each other whilst on the road, everyone is seemingly on the same page when it comes to cop shops. Spot – or come across – a police road block and everyone becomes an immediate friend, from providing high beam warnings to oncoming traffic to placing the location of the inspection point on Waze, so others can take alternate routes.
Now, the police is telling motorists to stop sharing information about its presence and the location of roadblocks through Waze, because they may be inadvertently aiding traffic offenders by doing so, as Bernama reports.
According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim, such action hampers enforcement efforts against motorists driving under the influence of alcohol and those who commit other traffic offences. He said that while motorists may be wanting help other road users, they should also be aware of the dangers they face due to negligence from drunk drivers, or those running red lights and driving against the flow of traffic.
“Those who have never been affected by the misfortune caused by the carelessness and negligence of traffic offenders will not be able to feel the pain and suffering victims’ families have to endure. And that is why it is my hope that the public, especially road users, will cooperate with the police instead of trying to help those who commit road offences,” he said.
What’s your take on the practice of warning other road users about the presence of police at a specific location? Helpful or, as the cops suggest, harmful? Share your thoughts in the comments section.
Comments
Problem: Police use road blocks to earn extra kopi money. Police are not there to deter illegal activities.
Don’t blame road users. They just want to stop bribery.
Many times i see police hiding behind trees to trap ppl… since you all are playing hide and seek, why not non uniform folks help each other?
Like that is gonna stop them plus roadblocks are a nuisance to the public especially when they push 3 lanes into 1 and don’t know how to do multi lane checks.
Hahahahaaaa… The enemy of my enemy is my friend laa how to stop it from happening..
If the purpose of a speed trap is to discourage people from speeding at dangerous areas then notifying other motorists of police presence serves the same outcome. So what’s wrong with that?
If you say Saman for income or suit kopi, then another story all together.
Police just have to be smarter.
aiding other divers/riders better than aiding officers pocket. all this roadblock ops are nuinsance.how many existing crime case solved using roadblocks?all this blocks are just targeting non muslims la..
if drunk driver drive car also won’t check waze got roadblocks or not
NO NO NO.
Malaysians will not cooperate with PIGS, greedy suckling vampires ♀️
Road users pay tols in full….but never ever even get a full stretch of highways….roadblocks, construction and road maintenance all the time on our highways. Whats the purpose of paying using highways but all we get is traffic jam and slowdown everywhere. Our highways become money mining place for PLUS, PROPEL AND SOME ENFORCEMENT GOVT AGENCY. So….we’re just helping each other from this madness! Whats wrong with that?
We are not avoid police, we avoid traffic which cause by road block.
Err, isn’t police support transparency where they only operate in clearly marked zone with those big sign boards. We are just helping with the exact location. Don’t be double standard.
No offense they’re not looking to hinder traffic offenders, they are looking for victim’s to thicken their pockets. Stop acting as if y’all care about our lives.