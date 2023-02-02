In Local News / By Danny Tan / 2 February 2023 11:18 am / 0 comments

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Petronas station at the Sungai Perak R&R (KM249.4 northbound) will be closed from now till April 17 for upgrading works.

Note that this closure is specifically for the Petronas station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open. If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this R&R, or cutting it close, keep this in mind. The nearest northbound petrol station is a Petronas at KM290.9, the Simpang Pulai R&R before Ipoh.

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.