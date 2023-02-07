In Public Transport / By Paul Tan / 7 February 2023 12:01 pm / 1 comment

Grab has rolled out a new feature called Quiet Ride in Malaysia, after a period of testing since October last year. Quiet Ride lets you to indicate to the driver that you prefer to keep conversations to a minimum.

Previously, Quiet Ride was being evaluated in Malaysia, but to enable it you had to manually type “Quiet Ride” in the chat section with the driver. Now, there is a proper checkbox option to tick to enable the feature.

To enable it, follow the instructions above. Basically the checkbox is in the same area where you enable the Ride Cover insurance and Carbon Neutral fee.

Thankfully, while those options have to be paid for, Quiet Ride is free of charge to enable.