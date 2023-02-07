In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2023 3:30 pm / 0 comments

In the coming weeks, Lamborghini will unveil the hybrid successor to the Aventador, but before then, the Italian carmaker is celebrating its renowned naturally-aspirated V12 engine in all its non-electrified glory with two special one-off models.

Say hello to the Invencible coupe and Autentica roadster, both of which are powered by a 6.5 litre NA V12 that delivers 780 PS (769 hp) and 720 Nm of torque. These figures are identical to what you get with the Aventador Ultimae, with the duo also sporting the same seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) gearbox, all-wheel drive system and Lamborghini Dynamic Steering system that controls all four wheels.

If you hadn’t already guessed, Lamborghini’s latest creations are based on its outgoing flagship, but what sets them apart is the full carbon-fibre bodywork that incorporates design elements and technologies tested in motorsport.

As an example, the sculpted bonnet is a direct nod to the Essenza SCV12, while the Sesto Elemento inspired the engine cover and large rear wing. The rest of the aggressive aerodynamics are derived from the Reventon and Veneno.

According to the carmaker, these cars were designed by its Centro Stile with input from their owners early in the development process. This bespoke approach also sees a simpler interior compared to a regular Aventador, with no infotainment system fitted to “underline the lightness of the cabin and focus attention on pure driving enjoyment.”

Carbon-fibre features heavily inside the cabin, which also requires new hexagonal-shaped, 3D-printed air vents to match the minimalist dash. The vacant space where the infotainment system used to reside now serves as a storage area, and both cars get dedicated graphics for their instrument clusters.

As for final touches, the Invencible coupe comes with a Rosso Efesto paint finish complemented by sills and door frames in carbon. It also has brake calipers in Rosso Mars, which sit behind centre-lock wheels with carbon-fibre fairings to ventilate the brakes. On the classic scissor doors, there are two prominent hexagonal tricolours: a tribute to the Italian flag that is echoed on the door linings as well as well as on the steering wheel.

The cabin also echoes the bodywork, with contrasts of Rosso Alala leather and Nero Cosmus Alcantara that are accentuated by personalised embroidery in Rosso Alala and Nero Ade. Meanwhile, the dashboard features a Lamborghini logo in Rosso Efesto, with the hue also used for the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

The Auténtica roadster follows a different theme with a Grigio Titans body matched with details in Matt Black and Giallo Auge livery. The shade of yellow is repeated on the brake calipers and various aerodynamic elements, with the interior boasting embroidery in Giallo Taurus. This is joined by contrasting Nero Ade leather upholstery and two-tone Nero Cosmus and Grigio Octans Alcantara.