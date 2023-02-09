In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 9 February 2023 5:07 pm / 0 comments

Rapid KL has announced that the LRT Bukit Jalil station will have operations extended to 1am on February 11 (Saturday midnight). Interchange stations will also remain open to ensure that passengers can reach their final destination.

While Rapid KL did not explicitly state the reason for the LRT extension, 1am extensions typically happen when the National Stadium or Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil is hosting a big event. Indeed, there’s one happening at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium this Saturday. Taiwanese band Mayday will be coming to Malaysia for its Fly to 2023 World Tour, and the concert is starting at 8pm.

For those heading to the concert, it’s wise to take the LRT. Riders are reminded to use Touch n Go cards, have enough credit in the cards, and wear masks in trains.