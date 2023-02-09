In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 February 2023 12:11 pm / 0 comments

A reminder from the Malaysia police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) to park your vehicle in the proper parking spot. Coming in the form of an infographic posted on JSPT social media, parking places are detailed with illustrations.

Road users are reminded cars and motorcycles have properly demarcated spaces, while reserved parking spots are outlined in red. Disabled parking is clearly marked in blue with appropriate signage for wheelchair users while the act of “reserving” parking lots using chairs, umbrellas, hawker stalls and the like is expressly forbidden.

Additionally, drivers are admonished not to double park so as to avoid inconvenience to others or cause traffic congestion. Any individual not obeying parking rules is subject to a summons under the Road Rules and Regulations 1959 or under the Road Transport Rules (Vehicle Parking) under the relevant local council by-laws.