9 February 2023

Transport minister Anthony Loke has confirmed that the Titiwangsa terminal in Jalan Pekeliling will be developed as a public transport hub connecting various transportation services. He said the terminal will be built based on a transit-oriented development (TOD) model and will connect bus services, the KL Monorail, LRT Ampang and Seri Petaling lines as well as the MRT, Berita Harian reports.

He said the public transport hub, which is currently still in the discussion stage, will be developed in phases. “The factors of connectivity and the size of the area are among the main factors in the selection of Titiwangsa station as a public transport hub. Its location near Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) also encouraged the idea,” he explained.

He added that the project will also look into elements of first and last mile connectivity beyond that provided by feeder buses. “At the moment, the ministry is looking at other approaches including cooperation with taxis and e-hailing companies to solve the issue of first and last mile connectivity,” he said.

“Among the suggestions is a pilot project to introduce the concept of ride-sharing to e-hailing companies to ensure that travel from home to the station can be optimised with cheaper fares,” he added.

Loke said that the use of more micromobility vehicles would aid first and last mile connectivity among public service users, but this aspect would require planning. He said that specific infrastructure needs to be developed to facilitate the use of micromobility vehicles for this purpose. “We also need to allow and encourage the use of micromobility vehicles, because the previous ruling prohibits their use on the road,” he said.