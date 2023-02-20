In Cars, Ford / By Paul Tan / 20 February 2023 1:54 pm / 2 comments

Ford will be adding the option for LFP batteries to its EV line-up starting with the Ford Mustang Mach-E this year. It will also be investing US$3.5 billion to build a LFP plant called BlueOval Battery Pack in Michigan, scheduled to operate in 2026.

LFP will be a second battery chemistry option to run alongside nickel cobalt manganese (NCM). Typically, automakers have been offering LFP batteries as part of specs designed to offer a lower purchase cost and better lifespan, while NCM batteries typically offer more power output, allowing it to support higher powered motors in performance-oriented models. LFP batteries are also said to be safer with a lower fire risk.

Other automakers have also been using this approach, offering models with both LFP and NCM battery options. For example, the Tesla Model 3 uses LFP batteries for the base rear wheel drive SR+ model, and NCM batteries for the AWD LR and Performance models.

Even in Malaysia, the Ora Good Cat is another example of an electric car that offers an optional LFP battery. The more affordable 400 Pro model uses an LFP battery while the 500 Ultra uses an NMC battery.